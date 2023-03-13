2nd Annual Abbeville's Krewe of Kiwanis Special Needs Ball soon underway

The 2nd Annual Kiwanis Special Needs Ball is almost here and if you are interested in volunteering now is your chance.

The Abbeville's Krewe of Kiwanis Special Needs Ball last year was a success, and this years is expected to be no different.

The event is free to anyone.

The attire requirements are no shorts and no t-shirts and the most important piece of attire is to remember to have fun.

"For us because our child has health problems along with a disability she does not get out a lot in public so this is an event that we know is well supervised and we get to see friends and it's just a very wholesome atmosphere that everyone is accepting and we just have such a great time, as a parent it feels your heart with pride and joy." said Janise Hardy who is a parent.

Last years event had many attendees and volunteers are needed to make sure this years event is no different and has a lot of people in attendance.

"This is such a great event for people with special needs we let them be themselves, we have such a great time and it's such great food we have good sponsors that help us put this on everyone is so relaxed and we have such a good time" said Janise Hardy who is a parent.

The ball will be located at Southern Soiree and More Venue located in Abbeville.

"I know these kids do not have a bunch of places to go where they really can have a good time and these kids just really enjoyed it there was no one there did not enjoy it to its fullest, even the Kiwanis that helped put it on these guys cant wait for this one again." Mike Hardy, Abbeville Police Chief.

The ball is scheduled for April 1st and you if are interested in volunteering you can reach out to Carla Frederick at 337-652-3107.

The event will start at 6:30pm and end at 9:30pm.