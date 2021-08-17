72nd Louisiana Cattle Festival canceled

The 2021 Louisiana Cattle Festival has been canceled, the festival association has announced.

The association shared the decision in a Facebook post Tuesday evening. All events pertaining to the 72nd annual event are canceled, including the pageant, fair, and parade, in response to COVID-19 risks.

"With the many challenges and risks COVID-19 has presented, we feel as though this will be the best decision out of respect for the health and safety of our sponsors and supporting businesses, vendors, and community," the board said.

They say they are confident in their decision, but that it was an "extremely difficult" one to make.

The 72nd Louisiana Cattle Festival was scheduled for October 1-3, 2021. Last year, the festival was also canceled - for the first time in 72 years.

The festival board said it is remaining positive for potential event opportunities in the next year.

Read the full release below:

