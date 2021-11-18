15-year-old shot in Abbeville yesterday: "doing okay, recovering," family says

LAFAYETTE, La. — The family of a 15-year-old, who was shot in the head while walking home, says he’s recovering from surgery and is feeling well.

Alantrey levy was shot after getting off his school bus in Abbeville on Tuesday.

Now, his family is calling for a change in the city to stop violence among youth.

“He’s responding to everything, and they took the tube out of his mouth, and he’s talking and wanted something to drink, and he wanted to eat,” said Allen Washington, who says he is Alantrey’s father figure. “He's doing well, as expected, to say he had a gunshot wound to his head.”

The family says Alantrey's recovery is a miracle.

His mother, Lakasha Levy, says she was shocked when she heard what happened to her son when she found out the news on social media.

“Nobody wants to hear anything like that,” she said. “Especially over social media.”

Alantrey’s sister, Myra, says they were walking home when her brother got shot.

“It was frightening because what - who influenced you to do something like that?” she said.

The family is urging leaders for programs they say would reduce violence among young people.

“They see all the killings that are going on in Abbeville,” said Washington. “They need to start some kind of programs or after-school lunch, anything to show they care instead of not doing anything. No type of movement or nothing’s being done, no sponsors, no money is being put in the community for better things.”

Alantrey’s family says he’s strong and will make it through his recovery. His mother acknowledges the pain all parents feel from this violence.

“Both families are hurting; you understand?” said Levy. “My child is in the hospital; their child somewhere else. All parents are hurting. It's time for all of this to stop.”

