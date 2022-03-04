Vehicle recovery operation underway at Coulee Ile des Cannes in Lafayette Parish

Deputies are working to recover a vehicle that crashed into Coulee Ile des Cannes last Friday.

The vehicle crashed into the waterway around 2:00 am on February 25 from Robley Drive in Lafayette Parish

The sheriff's department says that all occupants were able to escape the vehicle following the crash.

No injuries were reported.

