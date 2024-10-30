VA provides record support to Louisiana veterans in 2024

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced today that it provided record levels of health care and benefits to Veterans, their families, and survivors in Louisiana during fiscal year 2024. This surge in support is part of a nationwide effort by the VA and the Biden-Harris Administration to expand access to earned benefits and health services for Veterans, a goal bolstered by the PACT Act, the largest expansion of VA health care in recent history.

Key outcomes for Louisiana Veterans and their families include:

Increased Health Care Access: Louisiana Veterans received over 2,020,000 health care appointments, and 5,288 new enrollees joined the VA health care system.

VA Secretary Denis McDonough emphasized the department’s ongoing mission: “Veterans deserve the very best from VA and our nation, and we will never settle for anything less. We’re honored that more Veterans are getting their earned health care and benefits from VA than ever before, but make no mistake: there is still work to do.”

For more details on health care, benefits, and support services for Veterans, visit the Department of Veterans Affairs website.

