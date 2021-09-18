Watch
US border agents get help on custody work, return to field

Eric Gay/AP
A dust storm moves across the area as Haitian migrants use a dam to cross into the United States from Mexico, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. U.S. officials said that within the next three days, they plan to ramp up expulsion flights for some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have gathered in the Texas city from across the border in Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Border Migrant Camp
Posted at 5:35 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 18:35:56-04

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is nearing a final plan to expel many of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have suddenly crossed into a Texas border city from Mexico and to fly them back to their Caribbean homeland.

Some migrants said they were undeterred and planned to remain and seek asylum.

The action represents a swift response to the crisis, with the local sheriff estimating Friday that the crowd of migrants gathered at the crossing in Del Rio, Texas, had swelled to 13,700 people.

The number of flights will depend on operational capacity and Haiti's willingness.

