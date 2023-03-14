UPDATE: Victim in motorcycle crash identified

Lafayette Police have identified the person who died in last night's fatal motorcycle crash.

Jason Yameen, 28, of Broussard, died in the crash, police say.

The accident happened in the 2300 block of W. Pinhook Road at about 9 p.m.

Lafayette Police said the motorcycle was traveling east on Pinhook, then entered the center lane in an apparent attempt to go around vehicle traffic that also was eastbound.

While in the center lane, the motorcycle collided with another vehicle that was in the lane. A passenger from that vehicle was injured and transported to a local hospital in what police described as stable condition.

The road was closed in both directions in that block, while police were investigating.