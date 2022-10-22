UPDATE: Victim and Suspect in Evangelin Thruway Murder Identified

Lafayette, LA – At around 9:27 am Lafayette Police responded to the 2000 block of NW Evangeline Thruway in reference to a male lying in the roadway on the Frontage Road. Upon officer’s arrival they located a male in the roadway unresponsive. The victim was later identified as 60-year old Charles Thomas of Lafayette.

A passerby started CPR on the Thomas until medical personnel arrived and took over. Thomas was later pronounced deceased on scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that Thomas and the suspect, 50-year old Robert Wayne Thomas were engaged in a fight.

Charles Thomas was struck and fell on the roadway and hit his head.

Robert Wayne was arrested and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of second degree murder.

The victim and suspect are not related.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel