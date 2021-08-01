UPDATE: Two more bodies found in Toledo Bend

The bodies of two missing men were recovered from Toledo Bend Lake this morning, according to the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office.

No names have been released at this time. Authorities recovered one body on Saturday.

Law enforcement officers and rescue teams are still on the scene and will attempt to locate the boat.

Yesterday, we reported that three men from South Louisiana went out in a small aluminum boat late Friday night.

Sabine Sheriff's deputies said no one had heard from any of the men, and the truck and trailer was found parked at the boat launch at the end of LA Hwy 1215.

Law enforcement found one man's body on Saturday; he had drowned. The body was found in the San Miguel Bayou area of Toledo Bend.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Detectives, Sabine Parish Coroner's Office, North Sabine First Responders, the Central Sabine Search and Rescue Dive Team, LA Dept of Wildlife & Fisheries, Natchitoches Parish SO, Desoto Parish SO, Desoto Parish Fire & Rescue were on the scene, searching for the other men.

