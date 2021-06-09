UPDATE: St. Jude Dream Home tickets down to 113; only available online

Only 113 tickets remain in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

That means you can only buy them online now; you can do that by clicking here.

If you buy your ticket before June 18th you'll also get a chance to win a $10,000 VISA Gift Card from Assurance Financial.

This year’s beautiful home built by the McLain Companies is located in the Magnolia Trace subdivision at 203 Shadow Bend in Broussard. At an estimated value of $625,000, the house covers approximately 3,250 sq. ft., and has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths.

Your $100 ticket will help the children of St. Jude in their battle against cancer. All proceeds go directly to the hospital. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

