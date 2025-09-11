UPDATE: Lockdown at Southern University lifted, classes canceled through the weekend

UPDATE: The lockdown due to a campus safety threat has been lifted on the Southern University Baton Rouge landmass.

Effective immediately, all campus activities and classes are cancelled on Thursday, September 11, Friday, September 12, and through the weekend. The landmass includes Southern University and A&M College, Southern University Law Center, Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, and Southern University Laboratory School.

Students residing off campus and all non-essential employees should evacuate campus. Accommodations will be made for students who reside on campus, and instructions will be communicated directly to them.

More updates will be made via campus email and the Jags Safe app available on Apple and Android platforms. If you see anything suspicious, please call 911.

———-

The Southern University Baton Rouge landmass is on lockdown until further notice.