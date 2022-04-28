Watch
News

Actions

UPDATE: Cankton boil order has been lifted

Boil water advisory for Morse lifted
MGN Online
Boil Water Advisory
Boil water advisory for Morse lifted
Posted at 4:02 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 17:02:18-04

The boil order issued earlier this week for customers along La. 93 south of Billeau Road has been lifted.

City officials say state tests have determined that the water is safe to drink.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.