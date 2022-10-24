Up and down weather pattern this week in Acadiana

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-60S

HIGHS MONDAY: LOW-MID 80S

DISCUSSION

Warm and breezy conditions will continue as we kick off the new week Monday.

Expect a partly to mostly sky as highs push the low-mid 80s.

There is the possibility we see a couple what we call quick "streamer showers" moving in from the south throughout the day (20%).

Thereafter, we are looking at some changes as a cold front works its way through on Tuesday.

Scattered showers and even some thunderstorms will be possible with this front.

There is a low-end chance that we see an isolated severe storm or two capable of producing strong wind gusts... Slightly greater risk for areas to the north and east.

Timing is mainly during the morning hours with mostly sunny skies returning by the afternoon.

Cooler, more comfortable air will filter in for Wednesday and Thursday.

We'll be talking in the mid-upper 70s with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Scattered showers look to make a return sometime late week/early weekend.

We'll monitor how the pattern evolves this week, so stay tuned.

Have a great week!

