Up and Down We Go: Acadiana on a temperature roller coaster

Acadiana will finally climb above freezing for the first time since Monday night.

Highs on Wednesday will crawl into the low to mid 40s in the afternoon, aided by plenty of sunshine.

Winds will be much more relaxed compared to Tuesday, and eventually will be out of the south by the end of the day.

Daniel Phillips

Clouds will gather overnight and Thursday looks like it is going to be an exceptionally gray day with the occasional pop up shower moving through the area.

Despite the lack of sunshine temperatures will return to the upper 60s Thursday afternoon before another cratering of temperatures by the end of the week.

A Hard Freeze is expected Friday and Saturday night with lows back in the 20s, so keep those pipes wrapped through the weekend.

Temperatures will stay chilly through the weekend but eventually will warm back into the upper 60s and low 70s for most of next week.

Showers will move in on Tuesday and look to stick around through most of the week.

