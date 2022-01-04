Up and down temperatures through the week

The forecast is slowly going to be warming up Tuesday after a frosty start to the day.

While temperatures are slowly warming up it will still be fairly cool out there in the afternoon with highs only getting up into the low 50s.

Winds will, for the most par,t be pretty light, but they will start to become more southerly by the end of the day bringing in a little more moisture.

Daniel Phillips

That moisture is going to drag in some more clouds for the middle of the week, as well as pushing temperatures into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

It'll be a bit of a temperature roller coaster the next few days as temperatures once again drop by Friday, and then warming back up again over the weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms will return to Acadiana over the weekend with a deep push of moisture starting on Saturday and sticking around into early next week.

Daniel Phillips

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel