Unsettled weather to start the work week

It is going to be a very unsettled forecast through the middle of this week with on and off showers sticking around through at least Wednesday.

Showers won't be continuous as there are going to be breaks in the action, but flash flooding will still be possible around some of the heavier showers.

While the ground will have a chance to drain in between showers by the time we get to Wednesday it'll be very saturated so the water will pool up that much quicker.

There's a marginal chance for some severe weather over the next couple days as the occasional storm will be able to cross into severe criteria.

After showers Monday morning there should be a slight break through the mid day with more arriving overnight into early Tuesday morning.

A few rounds of rain will be possible on Tuesday but it looks like there's more wet weather both Monday and Wednesday so Tuesday is your best chance to stay dry.

The good news is that the back half of the week is looking much quieter and we'll even be able to get some slightly cooler, drier air to move into the region.

In the meantime temperatures will be muggy and sticking in the mid 80s with those lows hanging in the lowers 70s.

