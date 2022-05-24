Unsettled weather through the middle of the week

The weather is going to be much more unsettled for the next couple of days, with showers and storms firing up Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday's showers will get going around lunch time, and they'll be widely scattered through until the evening when activity will begin to wind down.

There's a chance we could see a strong thunderstorm or two over the next few days, with storms producing downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

We will get a break from some of the showers later Tuesday evening, but this break will be short lived as showers will fire back up again for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is going to be a lot more unsettled with showers more widespread and the chance for a few strong thunderstorms continuing, these will also last through a majority of the day.

Once we get through the rain in the middle of the week it will be smooth sailing into the holiday weekend, with dry air moving in behind Wednesday's front.

Lows may even drop into the 60s Friday and Saturday morning, and plenty of sunshine will stick with us through the weekend.

