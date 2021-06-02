Unsettled weather persists for the rest of the week

Once again the forecast calls for a round of unsettled weather as deep, gulf moisture continues to sit in place across Acadiana and fueling another day of widely scattered storms.

There's no severe weather anticipated but we may still get some storms capable of producing some lightning and gusty winds, the occasional downpour will also be likely.

The showers are going to be sporadic and scattered enough that no major flooding is expected, however, the later we get in the week the more likely we'll see a few of those cause water to pool a little bit on low lying roadways.

When it isn't raining it's going to be very muggy and the atmosphere is expected to stay heavy through the remainder of the week with dewpoints sitting in the 70s for the next couple of days.

This pattern is going to continue like this for the rest of the work week, with a push of moisture arriving on Sunday which will result in a wetter day on Sunday, but after that the pattern should finally start to break.

As we work our way around the showers expect the temperatures to sit in the upper 80s with a heat index in the 90s and no real cool downs on the way for the evening either as we deal with all of that moisture.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel