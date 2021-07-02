Unsettled weather for the holiday weekend; latest on T.S. Elsa

A front is moving through on Friday evening and as a result the forecast this weekend is going to be a frustrating one with showers popping up regularly through the next couple of days.

Moisture has been increasing early Friday, but despite that, the showers won't be arriving until a little later in the day with most of the rain moving through in the late afternoon and early evening.

Friday morning will stay quiet and with partly to mostly sunny skies the temperatures will be allowed to jump quickly into the upper 80s with a heat index in the upper 90s.

Once the front moves across Acadiana it will stall right along the coast, keeping any cooler air out of the area while maintaining rain chances through the weekend.

Saturday looks to be the wetter of the three day with widely scattered showers popping up in the late morning and continuing through the day.

While it won't be wall to wall rainfall it will be on the wet side and at times the showers can be fairy heavy.

The forecast will improve slightly on Sunday, there will still be some pop-up showers but they won't be as widespread as Saturday.

It may not be the best forecast for big pool parties or outdoor cook-outs, but the rain will be driven mostly by daytime heating so it should be improving by the time most fireworks displays get started.

Moisture isn't going anywhere, unfortunately, so another round of widely scattered showers will return for the start of the work week.

Daniel Phillips

Tropics Update:

Daniel Phillips

There's not a major change to the forecast regarding Tropical Storm Elsa, although confidence in the forecast remains low once you get beyond the next couple of days.

Elsa is currently riding along the south side of an Atlantic ridge but a break down in that ridge eventually will allow the storm to turn to the north, although it remains to be seen exactly when that turn will begin.

Models remain widely split and so far range from about the Florida Big Bend region to the Bahamas so the NHC seems to be running right down the middle.

It doesn't seem like Elsa will become more than a tropical storm but intensity forecasting in the best of times can be tricky; with such low confidence in the forecast though be prepared for plenty of changes.

As of Friday morning it still doesn't look like this is going to be an issue for Acadiana with even some of the more outlier models keeping it well east of our area.

If you have interests anywhere along the Florida peninsula then you will need to continue to monitor this storm.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel