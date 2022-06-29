Unsettled weather continues to be the norm

A quiet, albeit unsettled, forecast continues here in Acadiana as the weather pattern looks similar to what we've already experienced so far this week.

The highs are going to push into the low 90s in the afternoon, and it'll feel a little warmer than that until the showers start to arrive.

Once again it'll be quiet across Acadiana through the morning hours with still, muggy conditions and a scattering of fair weather clouds.

As we get closer to lunch time some of those clouds will tower a little higher and start to produce some showers and storms that will roll across the area through the evening.

We're not expecting any severe weather but it won't be out of the question to see a few thunderstorms producing some gusty winds, and a lot of lightning.

We won't get much change over the next several days, and even through the weekend we will have the chance for some spotty showers.

In the Tropics:

There's a few different areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin right now, although none will have an impact on Acadiana.

One of those areas is actually sitting in the Gulf of Mexico and is given a medium chance of development by Thursday when it will push up along the Texas coast.

Despite its proximity to Louisiana the showers will mostly be confined to central Texas, which is an area that can use a lot of rain so this will be fairly beneficial.

The other two are out in the southern Atlantic basin and aren't expected to be a factor in Louisiana's weather.

