Unsettled weather continues into the weekend

There's been a tremendous amount of moisture in the atmosphere over these last couple of days, and Friday doesn't look like it will be an exception.

Showers will be scattered around Acadiana for yet another day, although maybe not quite as numerous as the showers we've seen every day so far this week.

Still though, it will be a good idea to keep an umbrella with you as the showers will be fairly sporadic through the afternoon.

It will predominately be nuisance rain out there on Friday with a few heavy downpours possible, but severe weather or widespread flooding isn't expected.

Highs on Friday will push into the mid 80s, although with all the moisture we have in the atmosphere it will feel slightly warmer out, and lows dropping down to the 70s.

The weekend doesn't look much better as this moisture won't be breaking up any time soon so the showers will remain in the forecast for the next several days.

This pattern doesn't show any signs of changing until Tuesday of next week when some dry air will finally move into the area.

