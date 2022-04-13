Unsettled weather continues for another day

Acadiana, for the third day in a row, is going to remain very unsettled with a round of showers and storms moving through Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Showers and storms will be widespread by Wednesday evening, severe thunderstorms will be isolated but certainly possible as instability builds through the day.

Daniel Phillips

There is a slight risk for severe weather once the thunderstorms start to roll in where wind and hail will likely be the main concerns, that being said isolated tornadoes will need be possible.

This latest round of active weather should come to an end overnight and by Thursday morning we'll be looking at a much quieter forecast.

Winds will stay gusty and after coming out of the south all day around 15-20 mph, they will swing from the north east by Thursday morning.

Temperatures are going to remain in the low 80s for the next couple of days, although with drier air it should be a crisper 80 on Thursday.

A warm front will return on Friday sparking a handful of showers and dragging a muggier air mass back into the area.

That front will stall just north of us for the weekend which is going to keep the chance of scattered showers in the forecast for Easter weekend, and finally should clear out by next week.

