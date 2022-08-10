Unsettled weather arrives for the middle of the day

A more active forecast is expected in south Louisiana for the next couple of days as a surge of moisture fuels showers and storms.

Despite the extra number of showers the overall pattern will remain largely the same.

Wednesday morning is going to be quiet with mostly clear skies, and clouds arriving by lunch time.

Showers will then get back into the area through the middle part of the day, with the peak through the middle of the afternoon.

It doesn't look like this will lead to a widespread flood event, but a few heavy downpours could end with some minor street flooding.

Thunderstorms will be possible along with the rain so be mindful of gusty winds and plenty of lightning.

The extra bit of clouds will help the temperatures stay a tad bit cooler, although it will certainly be plenty muggy.

It's a similar forecast coming up on Thursday with plenty of showers expected once again along with some showers and storms.

We will start to settle down on Friday, although we won't lose the showers entirely.

A quick peak at the weekend things look a little drier but of course that means it will be a bit hotter with highs in the low to mid 90s.

