Unsettled Labor Day; rain chances trend downward as week wears on

DISCUSSION

Hopefully everyone is having a nice and enjoyable holiday weekend.

We finally got rain across the area the past couple of days, and the pattern will remain unsettled thru Labor Day.

An area of low pressure remains just off to our west and has actually been drawing in sufficient Gulf moisture.

And with enough atmospheric lift and daytime heating Monday, we should see a decent scattering of showers and storms across Acadiana.

Graf model Labor Day

We'll hold rain chances at 60%.

30-40% on Tuesday as that upper-low starts to depart the region.

Thereafter, rain chances will be trending downward as the heat starts to sneak back up.

In fact, plan on high temperatures to push the mid-upper 90s for the middle and latter parts of the week.

Have a great week, y'all!

TROPICS:

Tropical storms Gert and Katia continue to swirl way out in the Atlantic.

Tropical outlook Sunday

Both will not pose a threat to land.

Elsewhere, a healthy tropical wave has emerged off the African coast and has a 90% of tropical development in the days ahead.

Stay way too early to tell where it may end up, but models hint at a re-curve down the line.

Still, we'll keep an eye on it.

No pending threats to the Gulf at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel