Unsettled and occasionally wet thru Saturday

TONIGHT: Moderate-heavy showers, storms late

FRIDAY: Scattered showers & storms

DISCUSSION

Showers have moved in across Acadiana.

I'd plan on a pretty steady rainfall (heavy at times) through a good portion of this evening and tonight.

A few embedded storms will be likely as well.

Extended HRRR Thru Saturday

There remains a slight risk (level 2) for severe storms, so we'll keep an eye on that, especially later tonight thru Friday morning.

Severe storm risk Tonight

Lows will settle into the lower 60s.

We will see breaks in the activity heading into the day Friday, but scattered showers and storms will still lurk about the area.

Warm conditions otherwise as highs push the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

The next lump of rain will arrive Friday night into Saturday morning as yet another disturbance/upper-level perturbation works in.

Graphics Next couple of days

Rainfall amounts of 2-4" with isolated higher amounts in spots will be possible thru Saturday.

Graphics Next couple of days

By Sunday, drier air will start to work in as the rain kicks out of here.

It'll be turning cooler and less humid as well to round out the weekend and into next week.

However, cloud cover may remain locked in until the mid-latter parts of next week.

Have a good one!

