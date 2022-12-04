Fog along with warm weather moves in Monday

LOWS TONIGHT: LOWER 60s

HIGHS MONDAY: MID-70s

DISCUSSION

A stationary front over the Gulf waters will begin to lift back northward as a warm front tonight and into Monday.

It'll still be a cool start to the day with readings in the lower 60s.

One thing the front will do is bring in moisture, so as dewpoints rise tonight, I would not be surprised to see patchy-dense fog developing across the area.

Monday Fog potential

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies (maybe some misty sprinkles) throughout the morning as that boundary continues to lift northward.

With a few intervals of sunshine into the afternoon, highs should be able to push into the mid-70s.

Afternoon highs Monday

Winds will be out the south at around 6-12mph.

And really, that is going to set the stage for an unseasonably warm week ahead.

In fact, highs will be pushing well into the upper 70s to lower 80s thru Friday.

Rain chances will remain isolated in nature.

A cold front should arrive sometime next week which will usher in some cooler air to the region for the start of the following week.

We'll iron out the timing details in the days ahead.

Have a great week!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel