Unseasonably warm temperatures are back for Tuesday

It's another afternoon with near record temperatures with highs Tuesday afternoon looking to fall just shy of about 90 degrees.

Skies will remain clear through the afternoon, which isn't going to help much with temperatures, so expect plenty of sunshine.

There is some relief from the heat on the way, however, which will start with some drier air filtering into Acadiana on Wednesday.

Temperatures won't really start to dip until the end of the week, but the drier conditions will make it feel a little more comfortable at least.

A front is going to come through on Saturday, dragging in the potential of some rain and finally some colder air down for the weekend.

In fact we may even see lows dip down into the 30s by Sunday morning, and it'll stay cool for next week.

