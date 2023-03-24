Unseasonably warm start to weekend; scattered storm chances return Sunday

TONIGHT: FEW SHOWERS EARLY

SATURDAY: M. SUNNY & WARM

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the weekend!

A few showers and even an isolated storm will remain possible through Friday evening.

All of the severe weather will pretty much remain well north of Acadiana.

Lows will only drop into the upper 60's to lower 70's.

Early morning clouds will yield to plenty of afternoon sunshine Saturday.

Highs will top out in the mid-80's courtesy of a westerly wind.

Saturday High temperatures

Most of you will notice a reduction in that humidity as well.

However by Saturday night, the return flow from the Gulf will make its way back.

I would not be surprised if we see patchy dense fog developing late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Otherwise, plan on warm and muggy conditions to round out the weekend Sunday with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon hours (50-60%).

Sunday Scattered rain chances

The pattern will look to remain somewhat unsettled for the start of the new week with daily rain chances sticking around (thru early Tuesday).

Thereafter, slightly cooler and drier air will work in for the middle parts of the week.

Have a great weekend.

