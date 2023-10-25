Unseasonably warm into the weekend; winter chill for Halloween

Unseasonably warm weather will continue for Acadiana into the weekend, but a swing to below normal temperatures, and a wind-chilly Halloween are on tap for next week.

In the near-term, there should be little change in our overall pattern with breezy, warm and humid days accompanied by mild nights.

Look for daytime highs to continue in the mid-upper 80s through Sunday while overnight lows reside in the mild mid-upper 60s to lower 70s.

Rain chances on any given day should be in the 5% range...perhaps reaching 10% Friday.

Later on, a strong cool front should arrive in the area Monday bringing in sharply cooler temperatures, and likely some cloud cover into Tuesday, Halloween.

While there may not be much in the way of significant precipitation with the next front, there will be the opportunity for patchy light rain showers, mist and or drizzle developing late Monday and ending perhaps around midday Tuesday.

Temperatures will cool, and possibly stay in the 50s most of the day Tuesday if cloud cover persists...and with a stiff north breeze, there will be a wind-chill...so a layered costume should be a good bet for Halloween and trick or treating Tuesday evening.

Some of the coolest weather of the fall will continue for the bulk of next week with a warm-up possible toward the end of the KATC 10 Day Forecast.

Meanwhile in the tropics and in the Eastern Pacific, Otis went from a 70 mph tropical storm to a major category 5 hurricane with 165 mph winds in 13 hours late yesterday producing catastrophic damage in and near Acapulco, Mexico.

The storm is a reminder that our forecasts are only as good as the temporal and spatial observational data we have, and that every storm whether in the Eastern Pacific, the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Basin must be treated with the utmost respect, and with an abundance of caution.

This is every meteorologist's/emergency preparedness community's nightmare scenario.

From a climate perspective we appear to be heading in uncharted waters as these Rapid Intensification (RI) cycles are becoming more frequent in the storms that we do see form...and making intensity forecasts that much more difficult in spite of the forecast accuracy strides we have made in the last several decades.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Tammy is expected to get entangled with a front and eventually become a strong extratropical storm bringing some wind and rough seas near or just east of Bermuda this weekend/early next week.

