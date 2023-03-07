Unseasonably warm conditions expected through the week

The forecast through most of this week will be a tale of two days, the cloudy and misty mornings, followed by the warm and sunny afternoons.

There's little change in the forecast on Tuesday with highs once again expected to push into the mid 80s in the afternoon, and lows staying in the upper 60s.

This is exceptionally warm for this time of year and temperatures will average about 15-20 degrees above normal through the rest of the week.

While the morning is looking cloudy, and grey the afternoon will remain partly sunny as the clouds start to burn off.

Don't expect much change from this pattern through the rest of the week, in fact it will all largely stay the same until Friday when we may see a few showers move through the area.

A slight cool down will be possible over the weekend, but even then expect above average temperatures.

