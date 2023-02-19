Watch Now
Unseasonably warm and breezy week ahead

Posted at 5:03 PM, Feb 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-19 18:03:35-05

LOWS TONIGHT: UPPER 50's
HIGHS LUNDI GRAS: MID-70's

DISCUSSION

Here we are in the final stretch of the Mardi Gras season and for the most part, the weather has cooperated.

We will remain mostly rain-free right up thru Fat Tuesday, but at the same time, it is going to be turning unseasonably warm and breezy as high pressure starts to dominate the forecast.

Plan on highs to push well into the mid-upper 70s both Lundi and Mardi Gras day.

Winds will be out of the south at around 10-20 mph with gusts a little higher at times.

I have to put a small, 10-20% rain chance in there simply because we could see one or two very isolated showers somewhere in Acadiana albeit not very likely.

It only gets warmer for the mid-latter parts of the week as highs push the lower and even mid-80s in spots.

We don't see much change in the forecast thru the weekend as we stay warm and relatively rain-free.

Have a great week and Happy Mardi Gras!

