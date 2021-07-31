Unrestrained Drivers Killed and Injured in Assumption Parish Crash

Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 about two miles south of Louisiana Highway 943 in Assumption Parish on Friday at 11 A.M.

The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Kerry Howard of Thibodaux.

The preliminary investigation revealed Howard was traveling north on LA 308 in a 1993 Chevrolet Caprice.

For unknown reasons, the Caprice traveled off the roadway to the right while in a curve.

Howard over-corrected and crossed the center-line into the path of a southbound 2017 Nissan Maxima, state police.

Despite the Nissan driver’s effort to avoid a crash, he was struck head-on by the Chevrolet.

Howard, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Assumption Parish Coroner's Office.

The driver of the Nissan, who was also unrestrained at the time of the crash, suffered serious injuries and was transported via Acadian Air Med to a Baton Rouge area hospital.

A toxicology sample was collected by state police from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis, they say.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2021, according to their press release .

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel