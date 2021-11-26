Unrestrained Driver Killed in Iberia Parish Thanksgiving Evening

A Lafayette man was killed Thursday night following a two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish.

According to State Police 36-year-old, Wilford Henry was traveling on Highway 90 near Ross Road at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended an 18-wheeler. Troopers say Henry was unrestrained at the time of the crash. The passenger in the vehicle who was properly restrained was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Impairment on the part of Henry is unknown at this time but a standard toxicology sample was taken. This crash remains under investigation.

