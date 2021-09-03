Unrestrained Driver Killed in Calcasieu Parish Crash

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D report that a two-vehicle fatal crash occurred on Interstate 10 near mile marker 5 just east of US Hwy 90 (Exit 4) in Calcasieu Parish today.

In their press release, they say the crash claimed the life of the driver whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The initial investigation revealed the driver of a 2002 Ford Expedition was traveling west on I10 in the left lane of travel, and for unknown reasons, crossed the center dashed line and traveled off the right side of the roadway.

Police discovered that when leaving the roadway, the Ford struck the trailer of a 2016 Peterbilt that was stopped on the shoulder of the roadway due to mechanical problems.

The driver, who was not properly restrained, they say, and sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver of the Ford and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Police say never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop D has investigated 24 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths in 2021.

