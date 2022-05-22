Unrestrained Driver dies in Iberia Parish Crash

At approximately 1:10 AM on Sunday, May 22nd, Troopers from LSP Troop 1 were notified of a single vehicle crash on Darnall Road north of US Highway 90 in Iberia Parish. The crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Donavar Yancy of Abbeville.

Yancy failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway. The vehicle was overturned several times.

Yancy was unrestrained at the time of the crash, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists that, while not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired and always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 17 deaths in 2022.

