United Way names 2022 Teacher Awards finalists

Twelve finalists have been selected for the 2022 Teacher Awards in Lafayette.
The United Way of Acadiana announced the names of the elementary, middle and high school teachers to be honored at a ceremony on March 16 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center.
One top finalist will be chosen from each category and announced at the event.
UWA says that more than 1,800 educators were nominated for this year's award by students, parents, educators and members of the Lafayette community.
"We are honored to host this annual event for the second year, continuing a tradition of celebrating teachers in our community which was started 23 years ago by the Lafayette Education Foundation” said, Carlee Alm-LaBar, President/CEO of United Way of Acadiana. “Education is a priority for United Way of Acadiana and we hope that through our work, and through the work of our local educators, that we continue to focus on the challenges faced and take time to celebrate our wins.”
The United Way of Acadiana assumed responsibility of the Teacher Awards in November 2021 following the finalization of their merger agreement with the Lafayette Education Foundation.
Tickets for the event will go on sale at the Heymann Center Box Office next week.
For more information about the 2022 Teacher Awards, visit www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/teacherawards.
Elementary School Finalists
- Iveth Belaire, Carencro Heights Elementary School
- Jodie Landry, Ernest Gallet Elementary School
- Karen Davis, Alice Boucher Elementary School
- Morgan Mercado, Woodvale Elementary School
Middle School Finalists
- Charity Turpeau, Acadian Middle School
- Kristi Graham, Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy
- Lerri Cockrell, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy
- Mariah Miller, L. J. Alleman Middle School
High School Finalists
- Anne Davidson-Lasseigne, Southside High School
- Bobbi Porter, Northside High School
- Megan Broussard, St. Thomas More Catholic High School
- Scotty Walker, Lafayette High School
United Way of Acadiana says other educators will be recognized for their roles in education during the ceremony.
The Lafayette Parish School System’s Teachers of the Year will be acknowledged. Three mentor teachers for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette College of Education will also be honored.
Those individuals are:
LPSS Teachers of the Year
- Nick Richert
- Heather Gregory
- Stacy Stutes
Mentor Teachers of Excellence
- Kara Rutherford
- Ellen Louviere
- Catherine Hartweck
------------------------------------------------------------
