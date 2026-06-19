United Way launches disaster fund in response to Tropical Storm Arthur

As communities across the Gulf Coast recover from devastating flooding, United Way Southwest Louisiana is activating its #UNITEDGULF Initiative to provide immediate assistance and long-term support for individuals and families affected by the disaster.

Community members are encouraged to stand with their neighbors by making a donation to the #UNITEDGULF Initiative. Every gift makes a difference—even just $1. Simply text UNITEDGULF to 40403 to donate and help families recover from the impacts of flooding, according to a United Way spokesperson.

Through #UNITEDGULF, United Way Southwest Louisiana is working with local partners to provide emergency assistance, connect residents with critical resources, and support long-term recovery efforts for those whose lives have been disrupted.

"Southwest Louisiana knows firsthand how important it is to have a community that rallies together after a disaster," said Denise Durel, President and CEO of United Way Southwest Louisiana. "Recovery takes time, and every donation helps. Whether you can give $1 or $100, your generosity will provide hope and support to families who need it most. We encourage everyone to text UNITEDGULF to 40403 and be part of the recovery."

United Way Southwest Louisiana is also encouraging anyone affected by flooding to reach out for assistance. Individuals and families in need of resources, referrals, or recovery assistance can contact 211, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for confidential support and connections to local services.

To make an even greater impact, donations can also be made online at unitedwayswla.org or by calling 337-433-1088. But the easiest way to help is simple: Text UNITEDGULF to 40403 and give $1 or more to support flood recovery efforts.

For more information about United Way Southwest Louisiana and its education initiatives, visit www.unitedwayswla.org.