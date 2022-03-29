UL Symphony Presents: Copeland's Lincoln Portrait

The UL Symphony will feature University President Dr. Joseph Savoie as narrator for Aaron Copland’s "Lincoln Portrait". One of Copland's most popular pieces, "Lincoln Portrait" was commissioned during the early years of World War II by conductor Andre Kostelanetz for a program of three new works by American composers. Copland chose excerpts from Lincoln's own words for the narration.

The score includes quotations from "Springfield Mountain" and "Camptown Races." According to Copland, "I hoped to suggest something of the mysterious sense of fatality that surrounds Lincoln's personality. The challenge was to compose something simple, yet interesting enough to fit Lincoln." The piece has been performed on many significant occasions and with innumerable narrators, among them Carl Sandburg, William Warfield, Eleanor Roosevelt, James Earl Jones, and Copland himself.

This concert will also feature graduate student Louisa Peng performing the first movement from Grieg’s "Piano Concerto in A Minor" and the UL School of Music faculty members Andrea Loewy, Michael Blaney and Yuling Huang-Davie performing Ibert's Duex Interludes. This performance will take place in Angelle Hall Auditorium on Friday April 1 and is free and open to the public.