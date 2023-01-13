UL students create all new social media app

A brand new social media app has ties to the Acadiana area. And could be a thing of the future.

Former chemical engineering students, Marcellino Cruz and Kaelan Onezine from Breaux Bridge, are two of the four creators of social media app called Synando.

According to Cruz the app has been in the works for two years. Its objective is to encourage social interaction through social media.

“So the way it works is if you go into a location where other users have “Synando ''. It would show all the meet ups you can send requests to once you’re within the 10 foot radius. You'll be able to send a request and they’ll be able to see exactly who they’re adding to their account,” Cruz said.

"By Only being able to add people that you actually meet in person. Just makes it so unique and so different from all these other platforms out there today," Onezine said.

“You see your favorite celebrities and there's a whole bunch of bots and fake accounts in the comments or replying to them. Synando has real users because you actually have to meet them to become their friend," he added.

Synanado is also expected to crack down on spam and fake accounts. The app eliminates spam accounts by allowing you to only add friends to your account who you actually meet.

“One of the biggest problems I’ve noticed on social media especially for females, you’re having these accounts that get spam, someone can take their picture saying I’m someone that I’m now...When at the end of the day it’s not really them. So we’re really here to stop that problem.

Users can also add friends to five different news feeds like social, business, personal, family, plus a fully customizable feed. The app has now expanded to California, Texas, and even Nigeria where one of the four creators are located.

Cruz has now dedicated his life to expanding the platform after quitting his job in the oil field to work on the app full time.

“I don’t want to live the rat race, I’ve always wanted to own my own company. And I felt like their was a real need for this app out there. So I quit my job last November and have been working on the app ever since. So follow your dreams,” Cruz said.

The creators are also looking for investors in the app, if your interested in becoming an investor email Cruz at Marcelino.cruz@synando.com

Apple users download the app here.

Android users download here.

