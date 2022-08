LAFAYETTE, LA- UL held a convocation Monday night to welcome the freshman class along with new students to celebrate their first day.

The Student Government Association went out to nearly each college building to hand out doughnuts, journals, water, and other necessities to welcome students back to class.

A 'Cooldown Kickback' was also held where snow cones were given to students on campus.

