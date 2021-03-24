UL Reports No New COVID-19 Cases In Past Week

LAFAYETTE — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is reporting no new COVID-19 cases in the week that ended Sunday.

This is the first week the University has not reported new cases since May 24th, 2020.

Campus spokesman Eric Maron said health officials on campus were “cautiously optimistic” about these numbers, saying they are largely due in part to how well people follow COVID-19 protocols.

Students are asked to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and wash their hands while on campus.

The University plans to offer more in person classes in the fall.

