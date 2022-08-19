UL Move-In Day Continues

Students near and far are heading to Lafayette for move-in day! Each student was given an appointment time for unloading, and staff at UL are asking parents and students to follow that appointment.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette Student Move-In Map

Everyone will be entering campus at the corner of Johnston and Lewis Streets. From there you'll enter campus on Lewis heading toward Girard Park. Follow the color coded routes to your dormitory. Once you've reached the unloading zone, you'll have just 20 minutes to get everything out of your car and into the carts. According to SGA President Destiny Broussard, there will be several UL students and staff giving movers a hand.

Dawn Miller, the Interim Director of Student Housing also saying that UL has doubled their student population living on campus over the past decade or so. Now about 3300 students live on campus today.

Move-In will go throughout the day Friday and continue Saturday, rain or shine. Classes are set to begin on Monday. For more information on campus housing, visit their website.

