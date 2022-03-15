UL Lafayette among nation’s “Military Friendly Schools” for 2022-2023

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has been recognized for providing resources and programs designed to support military students and help them succeed in the classroom and in their careers.

According to UL Lafayette, the university has been designated a 2022-2023 “Military Friendly School” by Viqtory. The veteran-owned company provides information about post-military education and careers.

It also produces a yearly list of military-friendly schools, assigning top colleges and universities Top Ten, gold, silver, or bronze. UL Lafayette earned a silver designation.

Ryan Gonzales, UL Lafayette’s assistant director of Veteran and Military Student Services, said the designation is indicative of “the University’s continual commitment to supporting our military students and veterans through a variety of services, programs and resources.”

Viqtory compiles the “Military Friendly Schools” list based on research of publicly available data for more than 8,800 colleges and universities obtained from federal agencies that monitor higher education institutions.

Feedback from student veterans and military members is weighed as well. Schools are also required to complete a data-driven survey. The survey weighs many factors, including retention, graduation rates, and job placement.

“Military Friendly is committed to transparency and providing consistent data-driven standards in our designation process. Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community,” said Kayla Lopez, national director of military partnerships for Military Friendly.

More than 1,800 schools completed the survey; 665 of them made the grade as a 2022-2023 “Military Friendly School.” The list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine .

Learn more about UL Lafayette’s Office of Veteran and Military Student Services and its programs, services and opportunities for veterans and military members.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel