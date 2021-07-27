Typical summer pattern rolls through the rest of the week

The temperatures are returning to the mid 90s Tuesday afternoon as the weather pattern shifts to one that is very typical for this time of year.

A mostly sunny start means that we'll waste no time heating up and temperatures will likely be in the 90s by lunch time, the heat index will be building into the triple digits.

As always it is worth a reminder to take the heat seriously and make sure that you're drinking plenty of water and finding shade when necessary.

Scattered showers will be a little more common to our north and a few may start to drop down into Acadiana, with a few more popping up along outflow boundaries in the afternoon.

Once the showers come to an end the rest of the night will stay quiet and the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday are looking very quiet as well.

