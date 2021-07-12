Typical summer forecast for the week

As we head into July, the weather is leaving no doubt that we are headed into the dog days of summer.

Temperatures are going to push into the low 90s with a heat index that is looking to get into the triple digits by the afternoon as there's plenty of moisture in the atmosphere pushing up the humidity.

All of that moisture will feed into scattered showers and storms later in the day, but none of them should last too long and will be pop up in nature.

In between the showers should be some sunshine, although there's a lot of dust in the atmosphere which could lead to some hazy skies.

There's not much change in the forecast from day to day, which is typical for the summer time, and for us that means the rest of the week will be hazy, hot, and humid with scattered showers and storms.

