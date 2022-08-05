Typical scattered tropical downpours this weekend; tropics remain quiet

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S

HIGHS SATURDAY: LOWER 90S

DISCUSSION

Welcome to the weekend!

The weak upper-level feature that's plagued us with heavy rainfall over the past couple of days has finally started to shift westward.

With that said, showers and storms have been on a scattered basis this afternoon.

That is the way it'll go this weekend.

Plan on hot and humid conditions as highs push the lower 90s under intervals of clouds and sunshine.

Next two days GRAF model

Expect a scattering of tropical downpours, mainly during the afternoon hours.

As per usual in the summer months, brief heavy downpours will be possible with any one storm.

The pattern looks to remain steady heading into next week as well.

Have a great weekend!

TROPICS

All still remains quiet in the Atlantic basin with no new developments expected at least through the next 5 days.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel