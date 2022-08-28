Typical late August weather; four areas being monitored in tropics

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-70S

HIGHS MONDAY: UPPER 80S/LOWER 90S

DISCUSSION

Most of the shower activity will diminish later on this evening.

Skies will fair out tonight.

A tropical wave in the Gulf waters will be tracking toward the Texas/Louisiana coast on Monday.

Best rain chances likely setting up across eastern Texas where the main axis will come onshore.

Next two days GRAF model

With that said, I expect some of that energy to spill over into Acadiana throughout the day resulting in a scattering of tropical downpours.

The day as a whole won't be a washout.

Pretty routine late August weather pattern setting up for the remainder of the week.

Plan on highs to push the upper 80s to lower 90s with scattered storm chances (maybe lower rain chances mid-week).

Have a great week, y'all!

TROPICS

Currently four areas being monitored by the NHC.

The wave in the central Atlantic has the highest likelihood of becoming #Danielle in the days ahead as it tracks north of the Caribbean islands in the short-term.

Bradley Tropics

We'll monitor its progression in the days ahead...

Elsewhere, The GFS remains the only model to develop the wave currently tracking through the Caribbean (seems unlikely at this point).

Bradley Tropics

Regardless, ridging bumping in from the east would likely keep it well south and west of the area. Nonetheless, we'll continue to keep an eye on it.

NO pending threats to Acadiana from any of these systems

------------------------------------------------------------

