Two Texas men arrested, one wanted in Fenton ATM burglary

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - Two Texas men were arrested, and another is wanted in an ATM burglary at a Fenton convenience store.

Officials from multiple agencies held a press conference Monday morning in Jennings.

Two masked men were caught on camera breaking into TP’s Gas Station on the morning of July 20, smashing an ATM and leaving within six minutes.

Amyron Kshun Dixon and Dejuan Markeese Hall were arrested in Crockett, north of Houston, in connection with the burglary.

Castien Corley, the suspected getaway driver, is wanted for numerous felonies, officials said. He is being sought by the U.S. Marshals Service in East Texas.

Investigators said what initially appeared to be a local burglary quickly became a multi-agency investigation spanning multiple jurisdictions and state lines.

Lt. Will George with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said investigators connected the Fenton burglary to similar crimes in Central Louisiana.

“Two convenience stores were struck by the same people. We got in contact with the Fenton Police Department and realized we were after the same people,” Lt. George said.

Using surveillance technology and assistance from several law enforcement agencies, investigators identified the three suspects.

Assistant Chief Vernon O’Quinn with the Fenton Police Department said investigators also wanted to address rumors that circulated following the burglary.

“We really wanted to put to rest the rumors that these people were inside of our community,” O’Quinn said.

O’Quinn said investigators are confident in the progress of the case but emphasized the search for Corley is ongoing.

“Corley, we are actively searching for. We have the U.S. Marshals out of East Texas looking,” O’Quinn said.

The investigation has been led by the Fenton Police Department with assistance from Louisiana State Police, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center, the Crockett Police Department, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force.

Authorities encourage anyone with information about Corley’s whereabouts to contact the Fenton Police Department or their local law enforcement agency. The investigation remains active.

Dixon and Hall face the following charges:

Burglary of habitation

Criminal mischief

Theft under $30,000

Theft over $300,000

Engaging in organized criminal activity

Burglary of a building.

No bond has been set for either at this time.

The incident was being investigated in conjunction with a similar ATM theft in Crowley, but officials did not confirm whether the two were connected.