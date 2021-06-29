New Iberia Road Closure set for July 1

Serret Alley and Burke Street in New Iberia will be closed to through traffic on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Drivers are asked to avoid this road, take alternate routes and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel