Two more warm days before temperatures take a drop

A cool start to the day Thursday with temperatures sitting in the low 50s, although a quick warm up is expected.

Plenty of sunshine will help get the highs into the low 80s, which is warm but still slightly cooler than where those temperatures have been the last several days.

Winds will be light out of the north and that's going to help keep things feeling fresh through the day.

There's little change to most of the forecast for Friday, until at least the sun sets and we see the arrival of a cold front heading into the weekend.

Light scattered showers will swing through during the predawn hours of Saturday, so be prepared to start the weekend on a soggy note.

Skies will take some time clearing Saturday and a strong breeze from the north will pick up through the day.

Temperatures will take a major dip not getting much higher than 60 during the day and near frost conditions by Sunday morning.

That will then be followed up by another front on Monday bringing showers to start the work week, and potentially keeping those showers in place for several days.

